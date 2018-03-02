Peace, Unity Crucial For Poverty Reduction

The chiefs and people of the Kpikpira Traditional Area in the Garu-Tempane District of the Upper East Region have celebrated their annual Danjuar festival and identified peace and unity as the ultimate tool to reduce poverty in the area.

Naba Dazuur II, a divisional chief of the area, said peace is so important that it cannot be replaced and called for peaceful co-existence among the populace to help ensure development.

The chief made the call to climax the 15th edition of the Danjuar festival celebrated by the Bimoba people.

The event was held under the theme: Unity and peace among Bimobas; the way to development and poverty reduction in Kpikpira'.

The weeklong activities were characterized with peace walk to some of the Bimoba settlements and the effort was to spread the need for people to see themselves as one people aiming for a common goal.

Naba Dazuur said the Bimoba people were hardworking and appealed to government to extend its flagship programmes to the area to create employment opportunities for the people.

He expressed concern on the rising incidence of robbery attacks in the area and called on the security services to come to the aid of the people.

Mr Frank Fusieni Adongo, Deputy Upper East Regional Minister, called on the youth to drum home the importance of peace, patriotism, hard work, discipline and honesty to bring the needed development to the area.

Mr Adongo, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Zebilla Constituency, called on the indigenes of the area to support government's policies to enable it bring development to the Bimoba area. GNA