CDD Introduces IPEP Tracker To Monitor Government Projects

The Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD Ghana) has championed an initiative to keep track of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

This is meant to monitor government projects as part of a major assessment of policies.

Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Program (IPEP) is a program being implemented by the government to address the problem of poverty in rural areas by expanding and improving on existing infrastructure at the District level to create jobs, accelerate growth and reduce poverty.

The project is being undertaken by CDD-Ghana with funding from the Department for International Development (DFID) under its strengthening Action Against Corruption (STACC) programme

The CDD-Ghana IPEP Tracker project focuses on the assessment and monitoring of the preliminary processes for the implementation of IPEP at the national, regional and district/constituency levels.

The findings of the monitoring exercise was categorized under; Level of stakeholder awareness about the IPEP policy and intervention, Observation of the composition and activities of the 10-regional Ad-hoc Committees and the Validation and reporting of District/Constituency Infrastructural Needs Assessment.

Mr. Awal Mohammed, Research Officer and Team Leader for IPEP explained that IPEP does not depart too far from several other development initiatives that governments have put in place over the years.

He said management record of these initiatives have been extremely poor, owing to the very nature of their stakeholder consultation processes, planning, design, and implementation.