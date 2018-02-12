Elsie Awadzi Fills Vacant Position Of Second Deputy BoG Governor

President Akufo-Addo has named international economic and financial lawyer, Elsie Awadzi as the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

The announcement of Mrs Awadzi’s appointment was made on the president's Facebook post on Monday, after thorough consultations with the Council of State.

Mrs Awadzi has more than 21 years of experience in financial regulation, public finance law, legal and regulatory reforms, and transactions advisory services.

The Second Deputy Governor of the Central Bank position became vacant following the unexpected resignation of Dr Johnson Asiama early January.

Dr Johnson Asiama

Prior to her appointment, Mrs Awadzi was the Senior Counsel at the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Legal Department (Financial and Fiscal Law Unit) with experience working on countries such as Japan, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

She has advised many countries across the world on matters related to financial regulation, IMF’s surveillance, lending, and technical assistance activities.

Her areas of specialization are financial sector development and regulation, financial stability assessments, crisis management frameworks design and financial safety nets, and legal and institutional aspects of public financial management.

She holds an LL.M. degree (International Business and Economic Law) with distinction from the Georgetown University Law Centre, an M.B.A. (Finance) from the University of Ghana and an LL.B. Degree from the same university.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Jerry Tsatro Mordy | Email: [email protected], Twitter: @jerrymordy