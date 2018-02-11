Chief Arrested For Fighting In The Open With His Subjects At Ahanta West

The chief of Akwidaa, a fishing and farming community near Cape Three Points in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region, has been arrested by the Police for assault.

The chief, Nana Ewiamanle, who is also an employee at Ghana COCOBOD was said to have besieged the funeral grounds of one of his subjects to engage in an open brawl with the bereaved family for not recognising his authority as the chief of the town.

The incident occurred in the afternoon of Saturday, February 10, 2018.

In a telephone conversation with a local journalist, Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson from the Agona Nkwanta Police Station, where he has been detained, the Chief expressed frustration over the bereaved family’s refusal to recognise his Linguist whom he had delegated to the funeral as custom demands.

According to him, it was the refusal of the bereaved family to recognise his authority that caused him to rush to the funeral grounds to question the family for disregarding his authority.

However, when Nana Ewiamanle arrived at the funeral ground a brawl ensued.

In the 14 seconds video posted below, the Chief, clad in a red cloth, can be seen angrily throwing punches at some members of the bereaved family.

He reportedly pulled a knife to stab one of the mourners, but he explains he did so in self-defence.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com