Kufuor Descends On Self-styled 'Strong' Leaders

Former President John Kufuor has criticized African leaders, most of whom he said are behaving as if they have no vision.

He does not understand why Africa should be wallowing and groping in poverty.

He blamed the situation squarely on the self-styled strong men of Africa who, right from the independence of individual countries, did not show any modicum of respect to the citizens.

“We are still wallowing and groping as if we don’t have a vision; we don’t just know what to do and why since independence many of us or for our countries have been reduced under people who styled themselves, strong men who really did not respect the dignities of Africans,” he said.

The ex-president made the comment, Wednesday, during the launch of an ambitious 80 million cedi fundraising campaign to fund his Foundation’s activities.

The money will serve as an Endowment Fund to sustain Mr Kufuor’s vision.

The year-long fundraising programme is under the theme “80/80” which will coincide with the 80th birthday celebration of the ex-president.

A consummate politician, Mr Kufuor served as president from 2001-2008 and is credited with transforming Ghana from a developing economy to a middle-income status.

Mr Kufuor believes with the right leaders, Africa will go places.