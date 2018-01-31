Raila Odinga Must Be Stopped From Running A Parallel Government In Kenya

The African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) must step in to ensure that the self-proclamation of Raila Odinga and subsequent attempts to swear himself in as President of Kenya does not degenerate into chaos, CEO of Irbard Security Consult, Irbard Ibrahim has suggested.

Kenyan authorities shut down TV stations to prevent live coverage of a swearing-in ceremony by opposition leader Raila Odinga who lost last year's disputed presidential elections.

Hundreds of supporters gathered at a park in central Nairobi, where the event is being held.

The result of the August general election was annulled following allegations of irregularities.

Uhuru Kenyatta won a repeat election in October, boycotted by Mr Odinga. The president warned the media not to cover Tuesday's event and the attorney general said holding it amounted to treason.

Commenting on the development, Mr Irbard in a statement on Tuesday, January 30 said : “I find it quite troubling that the flag-bearer of the opposition NASA party Mr Raila Odinga would have himself sworn in as President even though he withdrew from the election that saw his main contender President Uhuru Kenyatta emerge winner”.

He was of the view that : “It is up to the Kenyan constitution to give whatever interpretation it wants to give to what is seen by some as treasonable and a national security threat but detaining Raila Odinga could spark off an uncontrollable outbreak of violence.

“I urge the regional bloc IGAD and the AU to intervene with dispatch and urgency to open negotiations between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Raila Odinga to set up a road map for peace, even if it will mean a power-sharing agreement to prevent potential carnage on the streets of Kenya”.