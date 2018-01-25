Mahama Using AfricaWatch For 'Mercenary Tactics' To Bring Down FREE SHS--Ministry

The Education Ministry has alleged in a statement that former President John Mahama has contracted AfricaWatch magazine to publish a damaging report about the Free SHS policy in its February 2018 edition.

“Over 73,000 copies of the magazine have been sponsored by the office of the former President in his unflagging pursuit to cream the policy. Credible information filtering in from the manufacturer which has also been corroborated by a source at the office of the former Ghanaian leader points to the factuality of this information.

“The magazines are targeted at students patronizing the Free SHS policy. It has been revealed that teachers in these schools who are affiliated to the opposition NDC would be used as anchors to distribute these materials to students under the Free SHS concept. Impliedly, the NDC intends to use the back door to carry out this evil plan,” the statement said.

Read the full statement from the Ministry below.

MAHAMA CONTRACTS AFRICAWATCH TO KILL AKUFO-ADDO'S FREE SHS

In his determination to destroy Akufo-Addo's flagship policy, the Free Senior High School programme, former President John Dramani Mahama renewed his friendship with Steve Mallory of AfricaWatch fame to fight his battle for him.

In its February 2018 Edition, AfricaWatch has captured, in deadly details, various accounts all of which lead to one destination, and that is the desire to have the Free SHS policy killed.

Over 73,000 copies of the magazine have been sponsored by the office of the former President in his unflagging pursuit to cream the policy.

Credible information filtering in from the manufacturer which has also been corroborated by a source at the office of the former Ghanaian leader points to the factuality of this information.

The magazines are targeted at students patronizing the Free SHS policy. It has been revealed that teachers in these schools who are affiliated to the opposition NDC would be used as anchors to distribute these materials to students under the Free SHS concept. Impliedly, the NDC intends to use the back door to carry out this evil plan.

The underlying cause of this latest mercenary tactics by ex-President John Mahama, according to the information coming from the corridors of the former President is that it is widely believed that if the Free SHS policy is allowed room to operate, it would be the death of the NDC.

According to Mahama, the benefits the NPP is likely to reap as a result of the implementation of Free SHS would be enormous, and that would kill his ambition of ascending to the throne once again.

It could well be remembered that Steve Mallory, in the past, became the hired assassin of Mahama to invent and publicize false stories against then-candidate Akufo-Addo.

In league with Edward Omane-Boamah, a fake medical report on Nana Akufo-Addo was published in his AfricaWatch magazine a few weeks before the 2016 general elections.

Steve Mallory's intense hatred towards Akufo-Addo in the past led him to sententiously write falsified stories about the man who would rise to become president against all the odds, and it does appear that that burning wish to see failure written all over the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government is still intact.

It is evidently clear that the relief the implementation of the Free SHS programme has brought to parents means very little to former President Mahama and his assigns. Steve Mallory has always been a strong enemy to Akufo-Addo, and would have found this opportunity as a gift from the heavens, hence his decision to be the tool to attempt to cut the pro-poor policy, Free SHS into sizes.

What is not in doubt is the fact that former President John Mahama doesn't have the welfare of Ghanaians at heart.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com