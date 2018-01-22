Lands Minister Summons Regional Lands Officials Over Land Administration

The Lands Minister has summoned and charged all 10 regional land officers and their board chairmen to have a change in attitude to end the chaos in the country.

John Peter Amewu said a concerted effort to improve the system from those in charge of land administration will earn the country a well-deserved recognition worldwide.

He tasked them to ensure matter to do with land is done in a transparent and coherent manner to realise the 30-day turn around over land registration.

“Ghana has been lauded the world over as one of the emerging democracies in Africa and we can better that if we improve our land management administration system.

“This is because any investors that come to this country can go back happily if we have a good land administration system. Investors will not come and work in a hanging atmosphere as most of their investments will be situated on the land,” he said.

Latif Iddrisu presenting the Minister with a copy of documentary

It told the story of many landowners whose lands have been taken away; many prospective land buyers who have been defrauded, and land guards employed by chiefs and some influential persons in society to protect lands and terrorize others who would lay claim to the lands.

He, therefore, reiterated government's commitment to among other things root out activities of land guards, multiple sale of lands, encroachment on vested lands by traditional authorities and private entities.

The Lands Minister and the regional officers

According to him, the system which is gradually migrating into a digital environment will be fast-tracked.

Watch the documentary:



The 10 regional land officials and their chairmen took turns to outline to the minister, peculiar challenges plaguing their operations at the regional level.

Executive Secretary of Lands Commission, Dr Wilfred K. Anim-Odame, who was present at the meeting took time to propose to government the five-point plan his outfit has identified.

This, he believes if implemented, would improve land administration in the country.