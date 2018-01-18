Man Jailed For Abduction

A 31-year-old trader, Daniel Awattey aka Rambo, has been remanded into custody by an Accra circuit court for allegedly abducting and defiling a minor at Abeka, a suburb of Accra.

The suspect is alleged to have lured the victim into his room and had sexual intercourse with her in June, 2017, and had allegedly been having affairs with the minor.

Rambo is said to have established acquaintance with the victim, who sometimes ran errands for him whenever she visited her friend at Abeka.

He allegedly abducted the girl on January 5, 2018 and the two are said to have since been living together as 'husband and wife.'

The victim's father, after days of not seeing his daughter, reported the matter to the police and the suspect was arrested on January 13, this year at Abeka and the victim was rescued.

Rambo is facing two counts of abduction and defilement, to which he pleaded not guilty; and the case was adjourned until January 22, 2018.

Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court, presided over by Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, that the victim frequently visited her friend at Abeka where the suspect lives.

He said in July 2017, the accused lured the victim into his room and slept with her, and had since repeated the act on countless occasions – at times keeping her in his room overnight.

The prosecutor said on January 5, 2018, the victim went to her friend again and the accused person saw her, lured her to his house and kept her there for eight days.

Chief Inspector Atimbire disclosed that all that while, the victim's father was looking for her and had reported the matter to the Accra Regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU).

He said Rambo was on January 13, 2018 arrested with the support of the Alfa SWAT police patrol team.