Farmers In Agogo Still Habour Fear To Visit Their Farms-Resident  

Farmers in Agogo in the Asante Akyem North District of the Ashanti Region of Ghana still live in fear to visit their farms, despite presence of security personnel deployed to the area to maintain peace and order.

This fear comes at the heels of the shooting incidence that took place at the area some weeks ago where some security personnel were shot.

This was disclosed by a resident of the area in an interview on Best Fm in Bogoso in the Western Region, Monday January 15, 2017. The resident whose name is withheld for security reasons apportioned blame on opinion leaders and some chiefs in Agogo who are owners of the cattle as a cause for the rootless misbehaviour of the Fulani heardsmen.

“It is obvious that the cattle are not for the Fulani herdsmen, but politicians, chiefs, security kapos and even people who are not from and not residents of Agogo” He said.

The resident’s posturing, as he spoke on Best FM's “Maakye” Morning Show depicted a state of sadness.

He stated that, for some time now in Agogo, the usual busy Mondays where one will see farmers walking hurriedly to their farms cannot be seen anymore. This is because they fear they will be killed by the fulanis when they turned up at their farms.

“Almost everyone in Agogo has a farm. Young and old so most times you will see them going to their farms on Monday to harvest their farm produce. However, this cannot be seen this time around since they could be killed any time when they visit their farms”. He narrated.

The resident, whose relative has suffered in the hands of the Fulani herdsmen believes that, calm will only return to Agogo if the Fulani herdsmen are sacked from the area.

He continued that, the high security presence can only manage the problem and cannot bring an end to it. He envisaged that there may be food shortage of food produce in the Ashanti Region if the Fulani heardsmen are not evacuated from the area.

“Vegetables and other food stuffs from the area that are transported to other neighboring countries and all regions in Ghana will be lost since farmers will no longer be visiting their farm”. The resident said sadly.