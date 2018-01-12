Social Media Should Be Used Positively

Psalmist Safo Ahenkora, the Leader of Gospel Crusader and Psalmist Safo Ministry, an evangelist group based in Kumasi, called on the youth to use the social media to improve their lives.

He said the global technological advancement has brought in its wake very quick and effective ways of communicating diverse issues and the youth must use it to spread the gospel.

Psalmist Safo said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi over the weekend.

He said it is the mandate of Christians to spread the gospel of salvation and urged them to work hard to fulfil it.

'Use Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other social networks to share and broadcast Jesus Christ to the world and avoid patronising and propagating non Christian activities on these networks,' he said.

Psalmist Safo encouraged the youth to shine and brighten any corner they found themselves.

He said his evangelising group of young men and women are engaged in activities like prison visitations, care for orphans, career guidance and counselling.

He urged the youth of the country to remember their creator and serve Him diligently.