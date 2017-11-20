PPP Mourns Kaba

The Progressive People’s Party has learnt with shock the sadden demise of Kwadwo Asare-Baffour Acheampong popularly known as ‘Kaba’ during the early hours of Saturday 18th November 2017.

‘KABA’ popularly known within the media circles, is a broadcast gem whose work and contribution to our democracy and media space cannot be underrated.

We (PPP) express our deepest condolences to the wife, family, friends of KABA and the Multi-Media Group in this trying moments and pray his good soul rests in perfect peace with God.

The Progressive People’s Party will in the coming days, call on the family of KABA to join and sympathise with the bereaved family as they mourn their beloved.

We call on all our members to join us and pray for his soul to rest in Perfect Peace.

Signed

Murtala Mohammed

National Secretary