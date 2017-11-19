KABA Has Left A Huge Vacuum

Colleagues of the late Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong (KABA) have expressed the shock they got when news of his death Saturday morning.

Programmes Director for Asempa Fm, Samuel Yirenkyi says the broadcaster’s death has left a huge vacuum to be filled.

He said “it was shocking and an unfortunate news to receive early morning that a friend, a colleague and a brother has left us in such a way. We never expected it”.

According to Mr Yirenkyim KABA came to the office on Friday from the hospital but he asked him to go back home since the ‘Ekosii sen’ host was not looking so good.

“He wasn’t feeling too well so I asked that he go home and rest, little did I expect that, that was the last time I’m seeing him,” he said.

He added that it will be difficult finding someone to fill in the huge vacuum KABA has left behind as The Multimedia Group “has lost a gem”.

Host of Joy Fm’s Super Morning Show, Kojo Yankson said the show KABA used to host, Asempa FM’s ‘Ekosii sen’ will never be the same as “there is not going to be another KABA”.

“He wasn’t just good at his job, he was a good human being and so the lost is felt across the world by all those who enjoyed and consumed his product… there’s not going to be another KABA, so no matter what his show will not remain the same but whatever happens his memory will remain and the impact he has had on this show will never be lost,” he said.

Other colleagues also expressed their pain in losing not just a colleague but a friend and brother.

Kwadwo Asare-Baffour Acheampong (KABA) passed away after he was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after his sugar level shot up early Saturday but unfortunately could not make it back home alive.

Before his unexpected death, KABA was the host of Asempa FM's 'Ekosii Sen'. He was noted for his many anti-corruption campaigns.

He tied the knot somewhere last year with Class FM’s Valentina Ofori Afriyie and they have a daughter together.