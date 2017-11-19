KABA Is Irreplaceable----Franklin Cudjoe Mourns

The President of IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe says it will be difficult to find a replacement for the late Asempa FM presenter, Kwadwo Asare-Baffour Acheampong (KABA).

Reacting to news of the death of the on Facebook, Mr. Cudjoe said KABA " was undoubtedly one of the very few Journalists in Ghana who respected scholarship and had honest regard for the very very few independent minds and thinkers in this country."

"I enjoyed every interview I had with him. Such rare curious and lively mind was KABA's. The entire IMANI family commiserate with his rather young family and we know his replacement with family and on radio will be difficult. Rest well my brother," he added.

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described the late Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong (KABA) as one of the ‘excellent journalists’ in the country.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed shock at the news of the death of versatile broadcaster's death.

Social media has since Saturday morning, has been flooded with reactions from his colleagues and friends in the media as well as listeners of his show, Ekosii sen.