Ho Municipal Assembly Staff Cautioned Against Corrupt Practices

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has charged management of the Ho Municipal Assembly (HMA) to 'purge' the Assembly of corrupt practices.

He said the Assembly was saddled with allegations of corruption, dishonesty, and conflicts of interest, saying audit reports on Assemblies in the Region were 'very disappointing'.

The Ho Municipality has come under heavy criticism after the Ghana News Agency broke a story on some alleged under handlings at the Assembly.

The Minister, who was addressing a Town Hall meeting organized by the Information Service Department (ISD) in Ho to bridge the gap between government and the people, bemoaned how the Region was performing poorly in all sectors of the economy.

Dr Letsa said the problem with the HMA had to do with leadership and said it was unfortunate that public servants employed to serve the citizenry were awarding contracts to themselves, many resulting in shoddy works and over payments.

He asked the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Nelson Akorli to work harder and ensure that the Assembly moved from its 85th position on the District Assembly League Table to the fifth position in 2018.

Mr Akorli said the Assembly was taking advantage of government's intervention programmes to create jobs and grow the local economy.

He said the Assembly had registered 640 farmers for the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative and engaged a private investor for the 'One District, One Factory' policy.

Mr Akorli said the Municipality was currently faced with petty crimes and low investor interest.

Mr Stephen Dzubi, Ho Municipal Information Officer, said the meeting, which is in its second phase, was to bring governance to the doorstep of the people and a feedback to government.