MP Sam George, Afia Akoto In Dirty Exchanges On Facebook

NDC Ningo Prampram MP Sam Dzata George and deputy MASLOC CEO Afia Akoto have locked horns on social media in a nasty fight.

What appeared to be a debate about the economy quickly disintegrated into uneconomical jabs and counter jabs. The use of very strong language got worse until calls for a ceasefire ended the insults.

For a Parliament that has, in the past, recommended disciplinary actions against private citizens for comments that impugned the integrity of Parliament it is not clear yet if it will take action against the Ningo Prampram MP for the same reason.

It is also not clear if the president will sanction his appointee at MASLOC.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com