Airtel And Tigo Begin Integration

Airtel Tigo CEO, Roshi Motman

Accra, November 14, 2017 - Airtel and Tigo, leading providers of mobile telecommunication services in Ghana, today announced the launch of a joint brand that will advance their commitment to providing the best mobile and fixed telephony service and solutions to consumers and businesses.

The talents, technologies and tactical expertise of Airtel and Tigo are now unified as AirtelTigo. At a staff durbar where the new brand identity was revealed, the CEO for the merged business, Roshi Motman, said the joint brand name and identity is a natural progression following extensive customer engagements.

"The combined name brings clarity and simplicity and continues on the brand journey of former Airtel and Tigo. Our new business is a combination of our strengths and positions us perfectly to bring greater value, deeper insights, and bigger and better solutions to all our customers”, she said.

In earnest AirtelTigo has started to integrate and harmonise their operations - combining resources and services to deliver greater value to Ghanaians. The first thematic campaign as a joint entity, ‘yabͻmu’, which means ‘we’ve joined’ has kicked off and will be rolled out nationwide to engage customers on the commitment of the of the merged business.

Under the bigger theme of ‘One big family’, AirtelTigo has already harmonised calls from the former Airtel to Tigo and vice-versa. Calls charges are now treated as though they are one network. Roshi Motman, the CEO of AirtelTigo promised more exciting offers for customers of both networks while they integrate into one network.

About AirtelTigo

On March 3, 2017, Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") and Bharti Airtel Limited (“Airtel”), announced their intention to merge their operations in Ghana. This was subsequently approved by the regulator, the National Communications Authority on October 2nd, 2017.

As per the shareholders agreement, Millicom and Airtel have equal ownership and governance rights in the combined entity which has now been branded as AirtelTigo. AirtelTigo is the second largest Mobile Network Operator in Ghana with a combined customer base of approximately 10 million and 25 percent market share.

By integrating the two networks, the combined business is expected to provide Ghanaian customers with a major boost in both rural and urban network coverage – in turn translating into better voice quality, high speed data services and reinforced network stability and resilience. With the combined fibre footprint and increased data centres, enterprise customers including both, large corporations and SMEs, would have access to a diverse portfolio of world class solutions. Mobile Financial Services is also expected to be greatly enhanced with combined agent networks and platforms.