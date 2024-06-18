Partly cloudy skies to dominate night, thunderstorms forecast for some areas

Partly cloudy conditions will prevail across most of Ghana tonight according to forecasts from the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet).

In its evening weather forecast on Tuesday, June 18, GMet predicts "partly cloudy conditions will dominate most places in the country tonight."

However, some thunderstorm activity or rain is expected "over some areas within the coastline, middle and transition sectors."

Thunderstorms with a 30% probability of occurrence are forecast for coastal cities like Takoradi as well as inland cities including Kumasi, Obuasi and Sefwi Bekwai.

GMet Duty Forecaster Kezia A. Apperkon notes "early morning mist or fog patches are forecast for the forest, mountainous and some places along the coastline tomorrow."

It serves as a warning for residents in thunderstorm-prone areas to remain cautious of the potential for heavy downpours.