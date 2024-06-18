ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Corruption: We voted against Mahama in 2016 because we didn’t know Akufo-Addo is worse – Martin Kpebu on corruption

Headlines Lawyer Martin Kpebu [File Photo]
TUE, 18 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Lawyer Martin Kpebu [File Photo]

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Martin Kpebu has opined that President Akufo-Addo has proven to be more corrupt than former President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the ‘Hands Off Our Hotels Demo’, Lawyer Martin Kpebu said Ghanaians voted for President Akufo-Addo in 2016 because they thought he was better than John Dramani Mahaa.

“In 2016 at the last end that’s the same way JM behaved. We were telling him that listen; we don’t like those levels of corruption but he wouldn’t listen and that’s why we voted against him.

“Except that we didn’t know that Akufo-Addo is worse than JM. That’s the plain truth. Nobody anticipated that Akufo-Addo would be worse than JM,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu said.

In the interview, Lawyer Martin Kpebu did not leave out the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He argued that “If Bawumia wasn’t corrupt he couldn’t have coexisted with Akufo-Addo.”

Tuesday's ‘Hands Off Our Hotels Demo’ was led by Member of Parliament of North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Ghanaians from all walks of life joined the protest and marched on the streets of Accra demanding that no SSNIT hotel should be sold to Rock City Hotel Ltd, owned by Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Partly cloudy skies to dominate night, thunderstorms forecast for some areas Partly cloudy skies to dominate night, thunderstorms forecast for some areas

1 hour ago

Dumsor doesnt exist, theres low cost of living in Ghana, the people are happy on the streets —M3nsa ‘Dumsor’ doesn’t exist, there’s low cost of living in Ghana, the people are happ...

1 hour ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu [File Photo] Corruption: We voted against Mahama in 2016 because we didn’t know Akufo-Addo is...

1 hour ago

Regulate church activities to stop exploitation and fake prophecies - Dr. Stephen Takyi tells Christian Council of Ghana Regulate church activities to stop exploitation and fake prophecies - Dr. Stephe...

2 hours ago

Alassane Ouattara made no mention of the 2025 election in his annual speech to parliament. By Sia KAMBOU (AFP) Alassane Ouattara pledges 7% growth but coy about re-election

2 hours ago

Otumfuos visit to Ga state a testament to power of harmony; let's eschew tribalism to foster national cohesion NPP Germany Otumfuo’s visit to Ga state a testament to power of harmony; let's eschew tribal...

2 hours ago

Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central It doesn't make sense for NADMO to import rice while there are surplus in Ghana ...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa I agree with Bawumia; election 2024 should be about policies and ideas — Frankli...

2 hours ago

Lord Paul Boateng, Member of the United Kingdom House of Lords Ghana held down by over-reliance on external aid — Lord Boateng

2 hours ago

2024 election: Harruna Iddrisu was thrown out disgracefully —Koku Anyidoho tells why NDC will lose more votes in Northern Ghana 2024 election: Harruna Iddrisu was thrown out ‘disgracefully’ — Koku Anyidoho te...

Just in....
body-container-line