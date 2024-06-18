Corruption: We voted against Mahama in 2016 because we didn’t know Akufo-Addo is worse – Martin Kpebu on corruption

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Martin Kpebu has opined that President Akufo-Addo has proven to be more corrupt than former President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the ‘Hands Off Our Hotels Demo’, Lawyer Martin Kpebu said Ghanaians voted for President Akufo-Addo in 2016 because they thought he was better than John Dramani Mahaa.

“In 2016 at the last end that’s the same way JM behaved. We were telling him that listen; we don’t like those levels of corruption but he wouldn’t listen and that’s why we voted against him.

“Except that we didn’t know that Akufo-Addo is worse than JM. That’s the plain truth. Nobody anticipated that Akufo-Addo would be worse than JM,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu said.

In the interview, Lawyer Martin Kpebu did not leave out the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He argued that “If Bawumia wasn’t corrupt he couldn’t have coexisted with Akufo-Addo.”

Tuesday's ‘Hands Off Our Hotels Demo’ was led by Member of Parliament of North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Ghanaians from all walks of life joined the protest and marched on the streets of Accra demanding that no SSNIT hotel should be sold to Rock City Hotel Ltd, owned by Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.