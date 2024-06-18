ModernGhana logo
Ambulance trial: Richard Jakpa admits not tendering full WhatsApp conversation with Godfred Dame

  Tue, 18 Jun 2024
The third accused in the ongoing ambulance case has admitted not submitting the entirety of the WhatsApp conversation between himself and Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame to the court.

Lawyers of Ato Forson while cross-examining Richard Jakpa tendered through him, evidence of WhatsApp and audio conversations between Richard Jakpa and Godfred Dame.

Under cross-examination by the prosecution, however, it was suggested to Richard Jakpa that the evidence submitted does not represent the entire conversation between himself and Godfred Dame.

But Richard Jakpa explained that he only presented relevant parts of the conversation that would make his case.

The director of public prosecutions Yvonne Attakora-Obuobisa further suggested to the third accused person that even though he sent 68 messages to Godfred Dame, he only responded to two.

Richard Jakpa explained that the view sought to be pushed by the director of prosecution is unfair. According to him, even though the claim is true, the WhatsApp conversation does not reveal the entirety of their conversation. He clarified that in some instances, Godfred Dame made requests for some documents orally while he responded through WhatsApp, the reason the chats will reveal that Godfred Dame only responded to two of them

The prosecution also revealed that the first time the Attorney General provided any sort of assistance to Richard Jakpa, it was at the request of Justice Yonni Kulendi, who is the cousin of Richard Jakpa.

Richard Jakpa affirmed this and explained that it happened when he was granted bail and had met the conditions but was being frustrated administratively.

He noted that the Lands Commission wanted another valuation of land that had been presented to execute the bail bond, which meant he could spend additional days on remand.

This prompted him (Richard Jakpa) to send a message to Justice Kulendi who then engaged the Attorney General to intervene.

He explained that it was after this intervention that he took Godfred Dame's number from his cousin (Justice Kulendi) and later contacted Godfred Dame to show appreciation.

He then followed that up with another text to arrange an engagement with Godfred Dame to explain his side of the case to him. This culminated in his first meeting with Godfred Dame.

The prosecution, however, noted that during the intervention to make sure the bail conditions were met, Godfred Dame did not speak to Richard Jakpa, but Jakpa denied this view.

