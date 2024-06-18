ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Dumsor’ doesn’t exist, there’s low cost of living in Ghana, the people are happy on the streets — M3nsa

Social News Dumsor doesnt exist, theres low cost of living in Ghana, the people are happy on the streets —M3nsa
TUE, 18 JUN 2024 LISTEN

British-Ghanaian rapper Mensah Ansah, popularly known as M3nsa, has recently voiced his approval of the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government's performance, asserting that it has made Ghana a more desirable place to live.

In an interview on Starr FM, M3nsa praised the administration for fostering a prosperous economy, thriving businesses, and consistent access to essential services like water and electricity.

"I always have electricity; in Dansoman, we don't experience power cuts. What is 'dumsor'? I'm unfamiliar with it.

“I don't anticipate power outages," M3nsa remarked, dismissing the frequent complaints about erratic power supply, commonly known as "dumsor," which have plagued Ghana in recent years.

The rapper claims Ghanaians are happy and content with the situation in the country, making reference to perceived low living costs, flourishing businesses, steady electricity, and accessible water as indicators of the government's achievements.

"This government is exemplary. On the streets, everyone seems happy, prices are low, businesses thrive, electricity is steady, water is available, there's money to spend, and everyone is content. Thus, everything is perfect.

“The 'dumsor' being discussed is merely negative propaganda by those opposed to the government," he commented during the interview.

However, some have suggested that M3nsa's comments might be sarcastic.

Various reactions on social media suggest that the rapper's statements could be satirical to defend the government amidst widespread criticism.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Partly cloudy skies to dominate night, thunderstorms forecast for some areas Partly cloudy skies to dominate night, thunderstorms forecast for some areas

1 hour ago

Dumsor doesnt exist, theres low cost of living in Ghana, the people are happy on the streets —M3nsa ‘Dumsor’ doesn’t exist, there’s low cost of living in Ghana, the people are happ...

1 hour ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu [File Photo] Corruption: We voted against Mahama in 2016 because we didn’t know Akufo-Addo is...

1 hour ago

Regulate church activities to stop exploitation and fake prophecies - Dr. Stephen Takyi tells Christian Council of Ghana Regulate church activities to stop exploitation and fake prophecies - Dr. Stephe...

2 hours ago

Alassane Ouattara made no mention of the 2025 election in his annual speech to parliament. By Sia KAMBOU (AFP) Alassane Ouattara pledges 7% growth but coy about re-election

2 hours ago

Otumfuos visit to Ga state a testament to power of harmony; let's eschew tribalism to foster national cohesion NPP Germany Otumfuo’s visit to Ga state a testament to power of harmony; let's eschew tribal...

2 hours ago

Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central It doesn't make sense for NADMO to import rice while there are surplus in Ghana ...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa I agree with Bawumia; election 2024 should be about policies and ideas — Frankli...

2 hours ago

Lord Paul Boateng, Member of the United Kingdom House of Lords Ghana held down by over-reliance on external aid — Lord Boateng

2 hours ago

2024 election: Harruna Iddrisu was thrown out disgracefully —Koku Anyidoho tells why NDC will lose more votes in Northern Ghana 2024 election: Harruna Iddrisu was thrown out ‘disgracefully’ — Koku Anyidoho te...

Just in....
body-container-line