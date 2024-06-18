British-Ghanaian rapper Mensah Ansah, popularly known as M3nsa, has recently voiced his approval of the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government's performance, asserting that it has made Ghana a more desirable place to live.

In an interview on Starr FM, M3nsa praised the administration for fostering a prosperous economy, thriving businesses, and consistent access to essential services like water and electricity.

"I always have electricity; in Dansoman, we don't experience power cuts. What is 'dumsor'? I'm unfamiliar with it.

“I don't anticipate power outages," M3nsa remarked, dismissing the frequent complaints about erratic power supply, commonly known as "dumsor," which have plagued Ghana in recent years.

The rapper claims Ghanaians are happy and content with the situation in the country, making reference to perceived low living costs, flourishing businesses, steady electricity, and accessible water as indicators of the government's achievements.

"This government is exemplary. On the streets, everyone seems happy, prices are low, businesses thrive, electricity is steady, water is available, there's money to spend, and everyone is content. Thus, everything is perfect.

“The 'dumsor' being discussed is merely negative propaganda by those opposed to the government," he commented during the interview.

However, some have suggested that M3nsa's comments might be sarcastic.

Various reactions on social media suggest that the rapper's statements could be satirical to defend the government amidst widespread criticism.