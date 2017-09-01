modernghana logo

American Enstooled Queen Mother For Development Nkosuohemaa In Akyem Kusi

Gilbert Frimpong
5 minutes ago | Diaspora (USA)

A United States of America educationist Ms. Dalia Ghanesh-Max has been enstooled as the Nkosuohemaa of Akyem Kusi in the Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Ms. Ghanesh-Max who is now known as Nana Yaa Gyasiwaa Tenadu holds four(4) different degrees in Education and Associate Biblical Studies and has been teaching at Connecticut for the past 17years, doing most of her teaching activities at the Primary school level.

Speaking to the media after her installation, Nana Yaa Gyasiwaa Tenadu said the position is a dream comes true for her since she has always been looking out for an opportunity to extend her philanthropic activities which she is currently into at America overseas.

She promised to help enhance youth development in the town by providing early childhood development centers, vocational centers and providing resources to help develop the town.

She added that as a primary school teacher who has interest of the youth at heart, she shall embark on series of programs and activities to help reduce teenage pregnancy in the community.

