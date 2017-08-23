TOP STORIES
Ministry of Education PRO graduates with a Masters degree
Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - Mr Plahar Otor, the Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education, has called on communications practitioners to upgrade themselves and keep abreast with the new trends in the communications sector.
Mr Otor was one of the selected few who over the weekend graduated with a Master of Arts in Public Relations after undergoing a one year intensive programme at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.
In all, a total of 112 students graduated with Master of Arts degrees in Journalism, Public Relations, Media Management and Development Communication.
Mr Otor in an interview with the Ghana News Agency commended management of the Institute for the knowledge acquired and pledge to impart positively the skills to improve service delivery and performance in the Ministry.
He said education is an ongoing process and with the new knowledge acquired, he hoped to build a better relationship with colleagues in the other sectors to network and share ideas to ensure effective communication in the various Ministries.
'The certificate has really enlightened me to help tackle issues from a more professional point of view because communication was evolving and it is imperative to stay abreast with new perspectives to deal with contemporary challenges', he said.
He said classroom experience gives you a wider perspective of issues which builds you mentally and spiritually to attend to strategic analysis and solutions.
Mr Otor had his Diploma in Communication Studies from 2001 to 2003 in GIJ, completed his degree From 2010 to 2012, and majored in Public Relations from the same Institute.
In 2014 the Institute introduced postgraduate programmes to turn out high-level professionals in the various fields of communication and to reduce the cost incurred by the government and corporate entities in educating students in communication outside the country.
The programmes is aimed at providing a wide range of training and skills for students interested in pursuing successful communication careers balanced with practical and analytical skills to address the changes in the media environment.
GNA
By Kodjo Adams, GNA
