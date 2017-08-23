TOP STORIES
Salvation Army donates to National Blood Bank
The Central Division of the Salvation Army Church, Ghana Territory led by its Divisional Commander, Major Stephen Boadu on Saturday donated blood to the National Blood Bank to augment it operations.
Over 55 Church members drawn from the Division participated in the blood donation exercise lasting for over 8-hours at Agona Duakwa.
The youngest among the donors was a 16 year old, Nana Yaa from Swedru Central and the oldest was a 48 years old Madam Grace Bentsil from Ajumako Osedzi.
Medical team from the Kolebu Teaching Hospital screened the donors to identity their fitness for the exercise.
In an interview with Newsmen, Major Stephen Boadu disclosed that the exercise coincided with the 95th anniversary of the Ghana Territory of the Church established in 1922 by King Hudson Amoako Atta of blessed memory.
He noted that the Division has over 27 branches adding that it has 10 basic schools, one special school for the Deaf, 2 Health Facilities at Agona Duakwa and Ajumako Ba and a rehabitation center catering for the educational and healthcare needs of the people in the Church's catchment area.
The Divisional Commander stated that the blood donation exercise was part of the Church's social responsibility of ensuring that there were enough blood at the National Blood Bank to save lives.
" The Salvation Army Church has been offering affordable healthcare delivery to people in areas deem necessary. It's aimed at helping people to be healthy to fill the manpower resources of the country.
A healthy people makes a wealthy nation, that is why we decided to collaborate with the National Blood Bank and the Kolebu Teaching Hospital for the exercise. Let also thank them for the free medical screening they offered not only to the Church members but communities around Àgona Duakwa.
I like to encourage our Sister churches to assist the National Blood Center to fill the bank with the needed quantities to save more lives "
A staff of the Salvation Army Educational Unit at the Central Regional Office, Nana Akua Korantemaa Adu who took part in the blood donation exercise appealed to the youth to endeavour donating blood for the various hospitals and clinics for quick healthcare delivery.
She debunked the notion that blood donation was painful and increase anaemia among donors challenging them to be donors.
In a related development, the Salvation Army Church, Central Division has held its 95th anniversary with Thanksgiving service at Agona Duakwa
A delegation from Harare West Divisional Songsters of the Salvation Army Zimbabwe Territory were present to grace the occasion.
