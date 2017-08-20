TOP STORIES
Vision without provision is an illusion
Promoting friendship between Ghana and China essential - Ambassador Amoo-Gotfried
Accra, Aug. 20, GNA - Ambassador Kojo Amoo-Gotfriet, President of the Ghana China
Friendship Association (GHACHIFA), says the strengthening of friendship between Ghana and China is of great essence.
"Ghana stands to gain more in terms of development with respect to technology, attraction of capital and the development of human resources," he said.
Ambassador Amoo-Gotfriet said this in Accra on Friday, at the Commemoration of the 56th Anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship between the Republic of Ghana and the People's Republic of China.
He said GHACHIFA realized that though significant gains had been made in gaining the support of corporate Chinese business executives "we are yet to involve the ordinary Chinese who can be found in our local markets and within the various communities in the country."
Ambassador Amoo-Gotfriet said GHACHIFA intends to develop a two year program that would see the Chinese in Ghana participating fully in Ghana's programmes, to enable them understand the values of the country, whilst Ghanaians would also gain a better insight into Chinese values and culture.
He urged the government consider the numerous training programs the Chinese government offered the citizenry and ensure that the right people benefit from them.
The GHACHIFA president expressed appreciation to Madam Sun Baohong, Ambassador of the Peoples republic of China to Ghana, for her assistance in the furnishing and equipping of the new GHACHIFA office in Dzorwulu.
He said GHACHIFA was also grateful to Ambassador Sun, for her support in the provision of ICT centres in selected regions within the country.
"GHACHIFA appeals to you all for your support towards our programs which are geared towards strengthening the ties of friendship that we have with the Chinese," the GHACHIFA president said.
Mr Tang Hong, Chairman of the Ghana Association of Chinese Associations, said the Chinese community was grateful to Ghana "for the invaluable conducive atmosphere it has provided over the years".
He continued "we want to renew our pledge and commitment to contributing our quota towards the socio-economic development of Ghana.
Mr Tang said the Chinese saw themselves as partners in development and were ready to cooperate with Ghanaians to create jobs for the youth.
"I am confident that this anniversary would offer us greater opportunities for our countries to work even closer together, to bring our relationship to a new pedestal in the coming years," he said.
GNA
By Robert Anane, GNA
