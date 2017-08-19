TOP STORIES
Gomoa West inhabitants express concern over poor road networks
Adaa (CR), Aug. 19, GNA - Inhabitants of Gomoa West have expressed grave concern about the deplorable state of road networks in the district saying this has impeded the socio-economic development of the area.
The residents said majority of the roads that were constructed during the era of President John Agyekum Kufuor has deteriorated.
Speaking at the Ahorbaakese festival of chiefs and people of Gomoa Adaa, Apagyahene of Gomoa Assin Traditional Council, Nana Okotwere Bekoe IV, expressed concern over the delay in constructing the road linking Kyerenkawnta to Gomoa Adaa and other towns.
Nana Okotwere Bekoe, who is also Chief of Gomoa Adaa, said the road was awarded on contract during the NDC era but the contractor is yet to complete the work.
He said the poor roads in six communities have affected the fortunes of the people, adding that the people who are predominately farmers find it very difficult to bring their produce to market centres.
The Chief of Adaa said the pregnant women cannot be transported to Apam and other towns health facilities during labour period as it is very dangerous for them to ply existing roads.
He said there are large track of fallow land lying in the area which could attract big investors but it has not been worked as a result of the poor road network which was virtually making the people poor and poorer.
The Apagyahene appealed to the Mp for Gomoa West, District Chief Executive, central government and other foreign donors to come to aid of the people to construct the roads to ensure the transport of goods and services.
There was a fund raising harvest organized by the residents of Gomoa Adaa in aid of durbar grounds and appealed to citizens both home and abroad to come and assist the completion of the project.
Nana Okotwere also called on parents and guardians to invest in the education of their wards to enhance their future wellbeing.
The Chief Adaa expressed concern about the rising teenage pregnancy cases among school girls in the district and appealed to the stakeholders, district assembly, parents and others to help find a lasting solution to the problem.
Mr Kojo kom Abban, MP for Gomoa West, assured the chiefs and the people that lobbing is on-going with Ministry of Roads and Highways and others for the construction of bad roads in the area.
He said the road linking Gomoa Afransi- Gomoa Dawurampong, Kyerenkanta- Gomoa Adaa, Ngyiresi, Gomoa Brofo, Gomoa Ohiaa, and others in the district would be constructed before 2020.
Mr Bismark Baisie Inkoom, District Chief Executive (DCE), commended the chiefs and the people of Gomoa Adaa for their self-help and communal spirits for the construction of the durbar grounds.
He praised the people for the self-help spirit and pledged assembly's preparedness to assist in the completion of the project.
The DCE assured the people that government's policies of planting for food and jobs, one district one factory, free senior high school, one million dollar for each 275 constituencies shall come to fruition.
GNA
