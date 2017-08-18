modernghana logo

Afari Gyan bought Nissan Van for GH₵2.6k – AG report

Starrfmonline.com
1 hour ago | Headlines

The former Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Dr. Afari Gyan bought a Nissan Mini Van 2008 model for a meagre Ghc2, 676, the 2015 Auditor General’s report has revealed.

The former Chair bought the vehicle after an auction on several vehicles were carried out at the election management body.

The report also revealed that a Nissan Hardbody was also auctioned for only Ghc440. These revelations were made known when the members of the Electoral Commission, led by its Chairperson Charlotte Osei appeared before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee.

The vehicles according to Mrs. Osei were valued by the State Transport Corporation (STC) in 2013.

The EC was also indicted in the report for its failure to account properly for cars disposed of and payment of GhC 18,785.10 without adequate supporting documentation.

