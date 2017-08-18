TOP STORIES
Three burnt to death in a Kikam car crash
Kikam (W/R), Aug. 17, GNA - Three people have been burnt to death in a car crash at Kikam in the Ellembele District of the Western Region.
The gory crash which occurred on Wednesday evening at about 2000 hours involved one private and a commercial vehicle.
Micheal Adomako, an eye witness, told the Ghana News Agency that the private vehicle allegedly lost control and ran into the oncoming commercial vehicle which was moving from Takoradi towards Esiama.
Mr Kwesi Nkum said the driver and the only survivor in the commercial vehicle is said to be in a critical condition and have been transferred to the Effia Nkwanta Hospital from the Axim Government Hospital.
He said there were four in the car including his own younger brother.
Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Axim Government Mortuary whilst the driver of the private vehicle was also rushed to the Ekwe Hospital.
GNA
By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA
