Parts Of Kumasi-based Royal TV Catch Fire

MyNewsGH
1 hour ago | Regional News

Fire on Thursday morning ravaged one of the of studios of Kumasi-based Royal Television (TV) destroying property estimated at several thousands of Ghana cedis.

Sources indicate that the fire was as a result of a faulty electrical connection from an air conditioner.

News Editor of the Station Okyeremaba revealed that it started at about 5am when the morning crew was set for the morning show prompting them to place an emergency call to fire firefighters who arrived an hour later to help put out the inferno.

No injuries have been recorded but fire service personnel say they are investigating the matter to determine the actual cause of fire.

Meanwhile, transmission has been suspended by management following some technical challenges with no indication of when it will resume.

Regional News

