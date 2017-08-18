TOP STORIES
Is “Kumawuhene” Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua Not Being Deceived By His Advocates?
It really hurts the haters of truth to tell them the truth; however, their suffered discomfort on hearing the truth is assuaged in the end. Their initial needless pain of insecurity and panic attacks on hearing the truth turns into comfort for them after a while.
Following from the above, I shall be frank with Dr Yaw Sarfo, the alleged Kumawuhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua, by revealing certain truths to him of which there is nothing he can do to deny them tries as he may.
He was helped by people with dubious intents to become the dubious Kumawuhene through dubious means. This is a fact he is very much aware of. Simply put, he is a puppet of Kumawuhemaa Nana Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah and the “Overlord” of Asanteman Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. He is only a springboard to catapult them into orbital exploitation of the natural resources and wealth of Kumawuman to the detriment of the inhabitants.
His enthronement as Kumawuhene with his claim to that title will not last. It has already started to crumble all because of the dubiety surrounding his installation. There is nothing that his advocates and accomplices including Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Kumawuhemaa Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah, the registrars of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs, Kumasi, can do to help him cling to the throne.
The revelation of acts of corruption, extortion and bribery that took place before, during, and after the bogus enthronement of Dr Yaw Sarfo as Kumawuhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua as revealed and captured on video at the Kumasi Manhyia Palace on 24 February 2014 is more than enough ammunition to shoot him down. Such acts are frowned upon by Sections 239 to 247 of the Criminal Code 1960 (Act 29) and Section 13 of the Warrington Notes on Stool Disputes.
The said video which has since found its way on to the YouTube is under the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ac8wZIPlVu8
Section 13 of the Warrington Notes on STOOL DISPUTES states inter alia, “The offering and taking of bribes to influence an election by candidates, elders and young men was declared in 1941 to be illegal. If a candidate does so he loses his right to election on that occasion (only); and if a stool holder does so it is a ground for destoolment. The nomination, installation or election of a person not entitled to the stool is also a ground for destooling the person who does any of these acts”.
Again, the Chieftaincy Declaration form that was filled by Dr Yaw Sarfo, consequent upon which he was accepted and gazetted as the paramount chief of Kumawu traditional area was done fraudulently. He lied on the form if I should call a spade by its name, a spade.
There is a question on the form that asks about there being a court case pending against the requester’s (in this case Dr Yaw Sarfo) enthronement at the time he/she is filling the form asking to be accepted for gazetting as a chief/queen – Yes/No. If one answers yes, the person will not be accepted for gazetting until the case has successfully been disposed of by a judge of competent court of jurisdiction. If the person answers No, he/she will be approved for gazetting in the capacity as requested.
In the situation of Dr Yaw Sarfo, there was at least one court case pending at the Judicial Committee of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs or at the Appeal Court against him in addition to an injunction slapped on him.
How could he have been accepted for gazetting unless he filled in NO which I believe 100% that he did. He did that with the probable connivance of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Kumawu Traditional Council, the registrars of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs (Kumasi) and the National House of Chiefs (Kumasi).
A search request made to the National House of Chiefs, Kumasi, confirms that Dr Yaw Sarfo was gazetted as Kumawu paramount chief long after the existence of pending court case(s) against him. The case(s) is still pending.
From the two instances cited above, how does Dr Yaw Sarfo conclude that he stands the chance of winning the court cases instituted against the legitimacy of his ascension to the Kumawu Kodua paramount stool as Kumawuhene?
His advocates are not being honest with him and he is himself not being honest with himself but living in denial. I hope the perpetrators and accomplices of the crimes mentioned above will not worsen their plight by further causation of perverting the course of justice.
His advocates are just swindling or fooling him with any assurances of winning the case(s) as they might have given him. There is no way they can win the cases for him according to solidly established precedents that I have seen, read or heard of.
Should any lawyer tell him they can help him win any of the court cases mounted against his illegal enstoolment and gazetting, boo such lawyers in derision. They have no firm legs, legal grounds etc. to stand on to successfully win the case(s) for him.
His advocates in attempts to fooling him may try to let him and others believe that the court cases so far brought against him are to do with causes or matters of chieftaincy that the ordinary courts ranging from the District/Magistrate Courts through to the High Court and the Appeal Court have no jurisdiction to hear. This is a complete lie.
The courts but not the Judicial Committees have the right to hear and rule on bribery and frauds that occur within chieftaincy cases. These are administrative aspects of bodies dealing with chieftaincy but not causes or matters of chieftaincy. Taking or giving a bribe is a prosecutable crime that the courts have jurisdiction to determine no matter where it occurs. Telling lies on a Chieftaincy Declaration form is fraud that the courts have absolute jurisdiction to decide regardless of where it took place and who did it.
Section 117(1) a-e of the Court’s Act, Act 459 and Section 76 of the Chieftaincy Act, Act 759 define a cause or matter affecting chieftaincy as follows:
“1. The nomination, election, selection or installation of a person as a chief or the claim of a person to be nominated, elected, selected or installed as a chief.
2. The destoolment or abdication of any chief.
3. The right of any person to take part in the nomination, election, selection, appointment of installation of any person as a chief or destoolment of any chief.
4. The recovery or delivery of stool property in connection with any such nomination, election, appointment, installation, destoolment or abdication.
5. The constitutional relations under customary law between chiefs”
From the above, bribery that took place as witnessed at Manhyia as aforesaid, and the purposive lie told on the Chieftaincy Declaration form by Dr Yaw Sarfo do not fall under the strict definition of a cause or matter affecting chieftaincy hence the High Court has jurisdiction to hear and rule on the cases relating to Dr Yaw Sarfo’s enstoolment brought before it.
Do not let your lawyers deceive you into thinking you can win the cases to continue to rule as Kumawuhene until death does lay its icy hands on you, oh Dr Yaw Sarfo. This will be a complete lie aimed at milking you dry to abandon you later.
The evidential facts against Dr Yaw Sarfo are too strong to be bent by anyone. There is no more corrupt President Mahama to intervene on his buddy “Asante Nana’s” behalf to have the judges twist the law to favour Dr Yaw Sarfo. We are now in the days where justice is allowed to take its natural truthful course.
No more delay tactics but speedy adjudication of the case is what I call for from the parasitic advocates for Dr Yaw Sarfo, the alleged Kumawuhene.
Rockson Adofo
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Rockson Adofo
