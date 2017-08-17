TOP STORIES
Ghana Institute of Social Democracy opens admission
Accra, Aug. 17, GNA - The Ghana Institute of Social Democracy (GISD) has opened admission for a programme in political leadership and party organisation.
The courses outlined in this module are the History of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); the Philosophy, Principles and Practice of Social Democracy; Political Leadership; and Party Organisation and Political Activism.
This was in a statement signed by Mr Peter Boamah Otokunor, the Acting Registrar of the Institute, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.
It said the course objectives was to acquire knowledge of the historical events that led to the formation of the NDC; learn the values and principles that underpinned the Social Democratic Ideology of the NDC; and learn how the ideology of Social Democracy had been used to govern in different countries, including Ghana.
The rest are to acquire knowledge on leadership skills at all levels of party work; acquire skills that will assist in party organisation, undertake membership drives and promote activism at all levels of political activity.
It would begin on Friday, September 1, 2017 at the NDC Party Head office.
The statement said persons who would attend the course should be 18 years and above and must be able to read and write the English Language.
However, other similar modules would be organised in local languages for those who are not literate in English and any person who is a member of the NDC or share its ideology.
The statement said interested applicants could pick application forms for free at the GISD Secretariat at the NDC Headquarters, or send an email to [email protected] or call the registrar on 0267300007.
It said registration fee of GH¢50.00 shall be paid on submission of application forms together with a copy of valid photo ID card, example Voter ID or passport.
In addition, applicants should submit two passport size photographs or their soft copies when sending application through email.
The deadline for submission of application is Wednesday, August 23.
GNA
