'Don't allow some politicians to create disunity amongst us'
Accra, Aug. 16, GNA - Nii Adama Latse II, the Ga Mantse, has urged chiefs in Greater Accra Region not to allow some few politicians to create disunity amongst them.
He said the good intensions of some Ga chiefs had been twisted by some politicians to paint a negative picture and create the impression that there was no unity in the Ga State, which had affected the development of the area.
Nii Latse said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at his palace during the celebration of the Homowo Festival.
He called for dialogue and collaboration among the chiefs in the Region for a meaningful development.
He warned the people whose activities drew back the progress of the Ga State to stop the practice and urged the chiefs not to be discouraged, but stand firm to fight for the betterment of the Region.
Nii Latse asked the chiefs and people to continue to work together in harmony and avoid acrimony and greediness.
On the performance of the customary rites preceding the Homowo celebrations, he said the traditional religion had existed peacefully for more than 400 years.
Nii Latse said that tradition had never been violated on the basis of any doctrine and advised the youth not to allow themselves to be used by any faction to create problems and disunity in the Ga State.
GNA
