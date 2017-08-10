TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3739
|4.3783
|Euro
|5.1309
|5.1363
|Pound Sterling
|5.6830
|5.6905
|Swiss Franc
|4.5297
|4.5324
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4415
|3.4440
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3248
|Australian Dollar
|3.4405
|3.4467
UN Department of Public Information launches Essential UN page
Accra, Aug. 10, GNA - The Department of Public Information of the United Nations (UN) has launched an Essential UN page (https://www.un.org/en/essential-un/) which contains quick facts about the organisation, frequently asked questions, infographics and videos.
A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday says the Essential UN page is to help users quickly get a grasp of what the UN is, what it does, and where it is having an impact.
It said: 'We hope that you find it a useful resource. If you have any questions or comments, do not hesitate to contact the office on telephone number 0302 665511 Ext. 106.'
GNA
