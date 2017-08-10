modernghana logo

UN Department of Public Information launches Essential UN page

GNA
20 minutes ago | Social News

Accra, Aug. 10, GNA - The Department of Public Information of the United Nations (UN) has launched an Essential UN page (https://www.un.org/en/essential-un/) which contains quick facts about the organisation, frequently asked questions, infographics and videos.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday says the Essential UN page is to help users quickly get a grasp of what the UN is, what it does, and where it is having an impact.

It said: 'We hope that you find it a useful resource. If you have any questions or comments, do not hesitate to contact the office on telephone number 0302 665511 Ext. 106.'

