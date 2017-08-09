TOP STORIES
Two wrongs do not make a right.By: Ruth Ogunsanwo
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1354
|5.1389
|Pound Sterling
|5.6716
|5.6790
|Swiss Franc
|4.4817
|4.4855
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4549
|3.4571
|S/African Rand
|0.3312
|0.3313
|Australian Dollar
|3.4563
|3.4625
Looking For A Perfect Vacay Spot? 6 Reasons To Visit Durban
Nigeria got you stressed and you’re looking for the perfect getaway without breaking the bank? A lot of people don’t know the potential that African tourism industry has to offer and we have to be able utilize what we have to make Africa great.
Known for its warm climate and luxurious beaches, Durban is the busiest and largest urban area in the South African province of KwaZulu – Natal. The Durban experience offers one of the best dining, entertainment attractions and hospitality centres in Africa.
Explore the array of dishes at the Roma Revolving Restaurant.
Known for its classic elegance, it’s located on the top of John Ross House and designed to rest on top of a revolving platform. The restaurant offers panoramic 360 degree view of Durban city and has this old school feel and design. The extensive array of dishes, specialities and wine list earns an A+ for the restaurant. It will cost about 400 rands (130 cedis) for a table for two, depending on the menu items.
Place a bet on your horse at Durban July.
If you love betting, then this is for you. Durban July is one of the largest horse racing events held in Greyville racecourse annually. The entrance tickets or the event is 220 rands, (70 Cedis) packages are usually given out at different hospitality centre at the events. When the event is not happening, the entry into Greyville is free and you can book a table for 180 rands. (59 Cedis)
Take part of the luxurious lifestyle at Wild Coast Sun
Wild Coast Sun offers so many family friendly activities and attractions inside the resort; there are some of the best water ride parks at the Wild Waves Water Park, The Magic Company at Aloha offers interactive video games and you and your kids can try your hands at bowling at the Cosmic Ten Pin Bowling. There are also activities offered to adults i.e. Quad biking, the casino and others. The room rate starts as low as 1570 rands (516 cedis) and features free Wi-Fi, outdoor swimming pool, spa and shuttle buses to attractions.
Take in the local life at Victoria Street Market.
Do you want to experience Durban’s culture and people? This is the perfect place to spend the day, there are over 170 stalls that showcases different aspects of the Durban culture they have saris, scarves, arts and crafts, woven blends for reasonable prices, and what makes the market so special is the array of African and Indian spice blends. The market makes you appreciate the beauty of the culture.
Go on a boat cruise at Durban North Beach
You can enjoy the boat cruise with family and friends at the Durban North Beach, there is also a booze cruise, if you’re into something like that. The promenade is a paved walkway linking Blue Lagoon in the north with Addington in the South. Apart from the boat cruise, you can also take a rickshaw ride around the beachfront. The beach also allows skateboarding, surfing, body boarding, swimming and sunbathing – an all-in-one package.
SHOP TILL YOU DROP AT GATEWAY MALL
Welcome to Gateway Theatre of Shopping, the largest mall in Africa! Gateway Theatre of Shopping or Gateway is a shopping centre located on Umhlanga Ridge in Umhlanga, north of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. It has been twice hailed as the shopping centre of the year. Check out their latest sales and discounts at the various stores in the Gateway Mall.
For more information visit : www.southafrica.net
For more details on the variety of experiences visit www.southafrica.net.
Twitter: Travel2SA1 Instagram: travel2sa Facebook: Travel to South Africa
Follow the journey #MySaExperience #Nigeriameetsouthafrica #Ghanameetsouthafrica
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Travel & Tourism