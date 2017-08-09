TOP STORIES
‘Rawlings Is A Failed Founder’ – Solomon Nkansah
The Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Solomon Nkansah has joined Valerie Sawyerr to express disgust over former President Rawlings’ relentless attacks on the leadership of the party and former President John Mahama.
Mrs. Sawyerr, a former deputy Chief of Staff in a strongly worded epistle addressed to the NDC founder accused him of hypocrisy in his consistent attacks on his predecessors, aside President Akufo-Addo.
“JJ oooo JJ … the great Papa JJ … the one and only Junior Jesus … the great saint who never does wrong … you are still flogging a dead horse … the NDC is in Opposition in case you have not noticed, while a living raging bull is moving around with reckless abandon destroying everything it finds in its path including the assets and citizens of this nation.
“… but I guess you really can’t see it … or you are waiting for it to raise its tusks in avenging rage to gore your eyes out. I hope when the tusks are raised, the bond or pact you have made with the ‘brass band conducting’ President will be strong enough to cause the tusks to be lowered before they pierce your eyes that see only what you want to see in line with whatever agenda you deem fit,” the write-up read in parts.
Concurring with Mrs. Sawyerr’s criticism of the former military ruler, Mr. Nkasah said the first six-month of the presidency of late President Atta Mills and Mahama “never encountered such a magnitude of corruptible activities that Akufo-Addo’s has encountered” and that Mr. Rawlings cannot pretend not to know.
He said Mr. Rawlings’ continuous attacks of the NDC clearly indicate that he has failed as the Chairman of the Party’s Council of elders.
“So if he fails to counsel the party within and set out there to complain, people will tell you that you are acting on emotions. So he has no excuse in hiding behind him complaining and people saying that he is acting on emotions or hurting the NDC…it is a fair conclusion.
“Nana Akufo-Addo, when the NPP had their issue between Otiko and Bugri Naabu, they called NPP Council of Elders meeting to resolve the matter. You are praising those people who have shown leadership where the whole party has acted collectively where you as a founder has failed,” he told Starr News Tuesday.
