The Ordeal Of The JJs ( John And Jonathan)
I am watching, with no surprise, at the ongoing state of Ghana politics intra and general. I watch with interest the intriguing political dynamics and I watch with sadness the discontent at the state of NDC's internal politics.
Today, some fine minds are extremely wary of expressing political opinions for fear of retribution or internal reprisals. The result is the atmosphere of grumbling and unnecessary attacks we witnessing. We hear loud noises, but not distinct enough to be identified.
Martin Amidu is lambasting the NDC and its leadership, we are being told to give the current administration time to settle, the new order is that, Akufo- Addo inherited massive corruption so must be allowed to handle issues at his own pace.
The clouds are forming but no signs of the rain falling. I have read and read the article written by Mr Amidu and will advise the NDC to act now or suffer serious bruises from this seasonal attacks. Political affiliation is often born out of either necessity, needs or desire. One must at times compromise some of his or her peripheral convictions in order to be in a political party and that does not stop you from staying true to your core values. Whenever you are part of a political organization, you have a responsibility, and most collectively so to represent that political party, its policies and its principles.
Mr Martin Amidu and his henchmen, know we have a term in politics called "collective responsibility" where you support the views of your political affiliations even though you may not wholly and solely agree with them. The NDC as an organization must also know that, if one finds themselves in a position where they are unable to tow the party line, then it is time to leave. You cannot continue denigrating or deriding your party and still claim to be a senior member of that party.
Political betrayal is an entirely different ball game and that is what happened to John Mahama, and Goodluck Jonathan. Political betrayal is not a phenomenon which must be cured with mere responses and writings of long thesis, it demands decisive action and tough leadership reaction. The case of Jeremy Corbin, betrayal of Boris Johnson by Michael Gove, how Ed Miliband, shafted his older brother David to win the leadership race for the labour party, how Margaret Thatcher was ousted as leader of her party by a challenge from Michael Heseltine etc. What is Martin's motivation?
Deep hatred for John Mahama and everything around Mahama. So, what are the so called core values he and his apostles think others have ignored? The "one man one toilet"? Can he sincerely disclose his assets for Ghanaians to know as well as all who think his line. I think it is time to respect the Ghanaian of this generation and stop this vague populism.
Can we survive the public's court prosecution if we are appear before it to answer questions bothering on corruption and morality vis-à-vis what we preached years ago? The NDC must come to terms with reality that the party will suffer serious bruises and end up a history if leadership continue to succumb to the emerging tricks being perpetuated on it by Martin and his group. Obasanjo and other selfish elders in the PDP, inflicted same damage on the party.
What he and his group did to Goodluck Jonathan and the PDP, isn't different from the ordeal John Mahama and the NDC, went through in Ghana. Obasanjo, suddenly, turned into a peripheral figure he started attacking Jonathan and the PDP. The APC started courting him and started holding secret meetings with APC leadership at his residence.He always acknowledged the personal role he played in Jonathan's emergence as President, but smartly, will absorb himself of any blame all as part of his psychological warfare.
One common statement he reiterated was "I will not take responsibility for his performance".But you see, he adopted strategic position, he still claimed he is still a member of the PDP but as a former President, he is a father for all. This position sharpened his onslaught and made his message attractive to the middle class in Nigeria as well as most floating voters.
Obasanjo just like the founder of the NDC, Martin and other experienced politicians, know the effect of accommodating and fostering friendship with leaders of the opposition while simultaneously acting as rallying point for the disgruntled elements within their parties.
The target is to preserve a comfortable base at the front row of the gallery. At a point, he resigned his position as Chairman of Board of trustees of the party he claimed was a member just to position himself at a vantage point for his onslaught. The relationship between Jonathan and his political father fell on rocks when the latter, refused to do the bidding of Obasanjo on issues including ministerial appointments and how Nigeria's oil wealth was to be distributed.
The PDP, sensing danger, decided to whittle down the influence of Obasanjo on party matters but the old warrior adopted different strategies to finish his party. His home became the meeting place for APC leadership and became the unofficial office of Buhari and Tinubu. In Ghana, we heard Nana Akufo-Addo constantly praising Rawlings and described him as the most honest politician ever.
The man he once demonized and nearly imprisoned his wife over corruption issues, suddenly became his hero and intermittently, visited him. In Nigeria, Tinubu also at point, extolled the virtues of Obasanjo for the role he has played in "building the nation". Officially, this was what Buhari and his APC sent to Obasanjo, "We are resolved and determined to rescue Nigeria and we want you as Navigator".
It was part of the Anti Jonathan agenda. Obasanjo accepted the request, but strategically, reaffirmed that he remained a card carrying member of the PDP and described himself as "Incurable optimist" and totally committed to the well being of Nigeria.
Just compare the trend to what Mahama and the NDC went through in the hands of Martin and his masters. WHO IS SUPPLYING THE OXYGEN Martin and his group will continue to torment the party because of the sudden shift of position by some leaders and senior members of the party. The 2016 election is being used as "Vindication weapon" by some people who had issues with the Mahama administration.
Some of these persons who were close confidants of Prof. Mills and saw the ordeal the harmless leader went through, have suddenly become believers of the agenda which was wickedly used against Prof. Instead of assessing what caused the defeat from a dispassionate standpoint, they immediately gathered together to clear the Mahama block through peddling of falsehoods, and the usual blame game tactics.
They now see Martin and his "one house one toilet" crusaders, as people who are in possession of the NDC truth and holy message. They are destroying the staircases by which they have learnt to climb the NDC and are doing so deliberately for a purpose. Obasanjo never mentioned the developmental projects implemented by the Jonathan regime and his party, he joined the APC to preach the over borrowing crusade. What the loans did for Nigeria was not his concern.
The PDP in its latest statement, has thrown its support behind its former leader Jonathan. The PDP is proudly projection the achievements recorded under Goodluck Jonathan, the party has learnt good lessons from what it went through prior to the electrons and poised to take back power come 2016.
In the NDC, the support the former leader continue to receive from the party's base and leadership is amazing but one point need to made clear; even if God had opened nominations for people to contest Jesus for the position of "son of God", at least, I know Judas would have filled to contest him.
