Minority stages walk-out over AMERI deal

25 minutes ago | Politics

The Minority in Parliament has staged a walk-out protesting the Speaker's decision to refer a motion for a rescission of the $510m AMERI power deal to the Mines and Energy Committee for consideration.

The Majority caucus booed, shooed and chanted 'away, away,away' as the NDC MPs filed out of the chamber in anger and frustration.

Minutes before the walk-out, the Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu was seen furiously gesticulating at his opposite number after the Speaker had shot down his objections to a motion on the AMERI deal.

Haruna Iddrissu had challenged the motion on the rescission of the AMERI deal. He said no where in the Standing Orders are motions referred straight to a committee without debating it.

KT Hammond had early on moved the motion which was seconded by the deputy Majority leader Adwoa Safo.

The Minority Leader's move to stop the motion was over-ruled by the Speaker. Effectively, the motion was moved and seconded without debate, something the Minority members were not happy about.

More soon...
Story by [email protected]

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Politics

