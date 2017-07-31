TOP STORIES
Adu-Gyan appointed Director General of Ghana India Kofi Annan ICT Centre of Excellence
The president, Nana Akkufo Addo has appointed former Brong-Ahafo Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Kwasi Adu-Gyan as the new Director General of the Ghana India Kofi Annan ICT Centre of Excellence.
A letter dated July 19, 2017, signed by the president and sighted by Space FM, gave Mr Adu -Gyan 14 days to respond to the appointment. Part of the letter read: "you are expected to discharge your duties with a great sense of professionalism"
Mr. Kwasi Adu-Gyan has over twenty years work experience in Information Communication Technology (ICT) especially in the areas of Systems Engineering, Architecture, Programming, Consultancy, Research, Training and Policy.
Between 2003 and 2007 Mr. Adu-Gyan was the ICT Technical Advisor to the Ministry of Communications. Later in 2007 was appointed the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the newly established Directorate of the Ministry of Communications – Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) Secretariat, a component of the eGhana Project with funding from the World Bank.
Mr. Adu-Gyan is credited with the successful implementation of the Ghana India Kofi Annan ICT Center of Excellence and the Ghana Multimedia Incubator Center. He also initiated the ICT Entrepreneurship Project for the establishment of an ICT Park, a Technology Park to commercialize projects incubated at the Ghana Multimedia Incubator Center, for Ghana at the Tema Free Zones enclave.
Additionally, Adu-Gyan has been championing the cause of Business Process Outsourcing in Ghana, as a Technical Advisor to the Ministry of Communications and CEO of the ITES Secretariat, he contributed immensely to Ghana’s global ranking on Services Location Index published by AT Kearney. For example in 2009, Ghana was ranked first (1st) followed closely by India on financial attractiveness for outsourcing and other IT services.
He pioneered the establishment of Community Information Centers (CIC) to bridge the digital divide between the rural and undeserved communities.
Mr Adu-Gyan served on a number of several Boards under President J.A. Kufour government notably Ghana Meteorological Authority, President's Special Initiative on Distance Learning and the African Union, NePAD e-Schools Coordinating Body. He was also Ghana's IT liaison to the Commonwealth Prior to joining the Ministry of Communications in 2003, Adu-Gyan held several technical and management positions in the United States. He was a Network Engineer and IT Specialist at IBM and worked on a wide-range of technologies including planning, designing and deploying across enterprise networks, routing, fault-tolerance, fail over, geographic redundancy, data/network security and VPN security. Activities that enhanced the usability of IBM’s clients network.
Also, Mr. Adu-Gyan worked as Network Analyst with Arthur Andersen LLP. In his role as Network Analyst, he researched and worked on Information Technology Infrastructural Development. Specially, he designed, developed and deployed technology projects in Asia and South America (China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan and Mexico) and at the Center for Professional Education (The largest Professional Training Center in the World at the time 1998 to 2000) in St Charles, Illinois.
Mr. Adu-Gyan was the Network Manager for Lagrange School District – Lyons Township High School in Illinois USA. In addition to that, he was a Programmer Analyst at Trans Union Corporation where he designed, developed and implemented Software solutions for the company.
He was educated at DeVry University and DePaul University, both of which are in Chicago – USA. Professionally, he is certified in both Cisco and Novell.
