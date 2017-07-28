TOP STORIES
GITTA awards excellence in the ICT industry
By Christabel Addo-GNA
Accra, July 27, GNA - The Ghana Information, Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) has been held in Accra to recognise quality customer service, innovation and excellence in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry.
The award ceremony, which was currently in its seventh year, and the only platform for recognising this unique industry, was organised by the Instinctwave, publishers of the Mobile World Magazine.
Internet Solutions (IS) Ghana, a subsidiary of Pan-African Telecoms, a service provider to public and private sector organisations, was nominated in three categories for Customer Experience, Enterprise Solutions and Internet Service Provider, and further adjudged the best Internet Service Provider of the Year.
Mrs Yvette Adounvo Atekpe, the Regional Managing Director of IS Ghana, was recognised as one of the top 25 ICT business leaders in Ghana in commemoration of the 60th Independence Anniversary, alongside 24
others.
These include the Minister of Communications, National Communications Authority, and the Managing Directors of Airtel, MTN, Tigo, and Vodafone Ghana.
She thanked the organisers for the recognition, which would encourage others to aim at quality service provision and excellence in the industry.
GNA
