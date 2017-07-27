TOP STORIES
never frown because u never know who's fallin in luv wit ur smileBy: someone beautiful
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Asantehene woos support for the private sector
Kumasi, July 27, GNA - Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, has urged increased support to grow the country's private sector and to make it to become more vibrant.
Speaking at a meeting with the visiting President of Malta, Mrs. Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, at his Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, he said it was a critical area the European nation, could focus assistance on.
The sector employs about 60 per cent of the people and key to Ghana's transformation and economic development - jobs and wealth creation.
The Maltese President, accompanied by the husband, Edgar, is in the country to deepen economic cooperation and bilateral ties.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu asked that her government considered providing strong technical assistance to aid Ghanaian businesses to operate more efficiently.
That, he said, was the way forward to enable them to expand and become the main driver of the economy - lift the people out of poverty.
With her at the Palace were the Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts, Ms. Catherine Afeku, Minister of Chieftaincy and Culture, Mr. Kofi Dzamesi, and Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah.
Also included in her delegation were business executives, representing a wide range of business interests - to explore the opportunity of putting their money in the country.
The Asantehene applauded President Preca for opening up her country to African students.
He said he found this to be most refreshing because it would build their capacity and skills to spearhead the socio-economic development of their respective countries.
President Preca indicated that her country was eager to strengthen its partnership with Ghana for the mutual benefit of the two nations.
She used the visit to brief the Asantehene on the progress of work on the 'Hope XChange' 80-bed hospital project in Kumasi, funded by her government to promote quality healthcare.
She hinted of supporting more Ghanaian students to access higher education in Malta.
GNA
By Stephen Asante, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance