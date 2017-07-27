TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
4 Countries With the Easiest Visa Procedures For International Students
Over time studying abroad has actually become more accessible to students in a number of countries. You only need to do your research well enough to reveal these countries with good tertiary institutions and relatively easy visa procedures for international students, and take advantage of their offers.
Jumia Travel , the leading online travel agency, shares 4 countries with the easiest visa procedures for international students.
Canada
Canada is considered as one of the top study destinations in the world because of its great universities, reasonable cost of living and beautiful environment and landscape. The country has quite an easy procedure for students to apply for study visas. The process basically requires the student to first apply for and gain entry into a Canadian university and then obtain a Canadian study permit, which is renewable for the length of the students study period. The best part of a Canadian study visa is that, not only can an individual study as an international student, he/she can also work as a student, obtain a post-graduation work permit, gain Canadian work experience and learn about pathways towards Canadian citizenship. Also, another great perk is that you can bring family members with you! You can learn more about studying in Canada by visiting the Canadian Immigration and Citizenship website.
Germany
What is better than a country that has abolished tuition and fees at public universities? Nothing! Germany is such a country and another great place for international students to consider. Aside having an easy visa procedure for international students, it has a reasonable cost of living and some of the world’s finest universities. Basically, the process of getting a German study visa is to first gain admission into a German University, then complete a visa application and attend an interview. A positive outcome sees you obtaining a German study visa that allows you to study and work in the country. In addition, if you want to go to Germany just learn their language, you can obtain a language-study visa that lasts for a good two years and be on your way to learning the awesome language.
New Zealand
This is another country with an easy visa procedure for international students. Basically, you start by checking out the types of study visas the country offers and then begin your application process. You can also contact the program or university that accepted you and ask for their help in your visa application process; they can provide you with valuable information.
Ireland
This country has such an easy visa procedure for international students that it can all be done online. Surprising right? Of course, you will need proof of your acceptance to a program of study and then the required paperwork. You can also contact the international students services office of the institution for assistance with the process, if you need it. An Irish study visa also gives you access to part-time employment depending on your program’s eligibility.
