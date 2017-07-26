modernghana logo

N/R: Bawumia Visits Flood Victims

Daily Guide
59 minutes ago | General News
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his entourage

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, July 26 visited flood-ravaged communities in the Northern Region.

Upon arriving at the Tamale Airport, Dr Bawumia visited the Kanvili-Tuunaayili community and later proceeded to Gumani where about 12 families had lost their livelihood with the rains destroying farm lands and homes.

Three people have so far died as a result of the floods.

Dr Bawumia later went to an area called Ward-K to console the family of 59-year-old Hajia Fati Bapuni who lost her life when she defied the rains to go and pick her child from school.

In the company of Dr Bawumia were ministers and other government officials including Information Minister Mustapha Hamid and Minister of the Interior Ambrose Dery.

-Classfmonline

