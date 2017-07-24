TOP STORIES
God is always faithful. He cant just fail youBy: Joseph allotey-kpakp
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Public institutions paying 'lip service' to social protection – SEND Ghana boss
Country Director for SEND-Ghana, an NGO has expressed concerns about what he says is the ‘lip service’ public institutions are paying to social protection programmes.
George Osei-Bimpeh said the implementation of key social protection programs has been characterized by poor budget planning and execution which he believes are inconsistent with the commitment of reducing poverty and inequality in Ghana.
“Funds disbursement to support social protection programs are irregular, unpredictable and inadequate. Collaboration and coordination are weak among key Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs) and other policy makers responsible for social intervention programs,” he explained.
He also expressed concern about the limited number of people benefiting from government social intervention programmes in the country.
Mr Osei-Bimpeh cited the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme as one good intervention which he bemoans reaches only one out of eight qualified poor households.
The SEND Ghana boss further expressed concern about the increasing inequality gap in the country, noting since the 1990s, Ghana has seen the inequality gap spiral out of control.
Citing a report by the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF), he noted the situation of general poverty in the country is still high, especially in rural areas and some regions.
He said the highest level of inequality is in the Upper West region and it represents the largest increase since the 1990s.
He added the gap between the poorest 10% and the richest 10% of the population has been increasing since 2006 with wealthiest consuming 6.8 times than poorest 10%.
George Osei-Bimpeh, SEND Ghana Director
Mr. Osei-Bimpeh was speaking at a workshop in Accra organized by SEND Ghana in collaboration with the UNICEF, OXFAM, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI), Christian Aid, SOS Children Villages, Ghana Integrity Initiative and Action Aid on the theme: “Financing Social Protection to Reduce Inequality.’’
The workshop is aimed at coming out with clear policy options and recommendations to influence government policy choices in the 2018 budget.
In the short term and medium to long term, civil society’s aim is to come out with strategies that will enable government mobilize resources and use same to fight inequality and poverty aggressively.
The Country Director indicated that civil societies are ready to partner government in helping develop the country.
“We see it as a responsibility to move away from our spectating stance to becoming active citizens, we will demand the prudent use of any public resource allocated for addressing inequality,” he said.
Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djaba, charged stakeholders and donor partners to keep supporting government in financing social inequality projects to reduce poverty in the country.
She believes the protection of the rights of the vulnerable is a collective responsibility and called on all Ghanaians to play a role in that.
She applauded development partners especially SEND-Ghana for their support and commitment to securing inclusion for the vulnerable and alleviating poverty in the country.
Also present at the workshop were representatives from the Centre for Budget Advocacy Ghana, Ministry of Finance and Parliamentary Select committee on Poverty Reduction.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News