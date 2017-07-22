TOP STORIES
Students urged to develop a holistic approach to education
Anyinam (E/R), July 22, GNA - Students have been urged to develop a holistic approach to education by being honest, virtuous and dedicated to their studies.
They should also endeavor to resist corruption in the form of cheating during examinations, which is a canker eating into the fabric of society.
Mr Michael Kwaku Adae, the Proprietor of Adae Yeboa Preparatory School, said this in an address during a students' durbar at Anyinam in the Eastern Region.
The programme was part of the school's strategic plan to encourage the youth to become aware of their civic responsibilities and be assertive.
He said students should endeavour to cultivate the habit of learning to be patriotic citizens so as to uphold and defend the good name of the country.
The proprietor urged them to avoid cheating and take their studies seriously to enable them to achieve good results.
Mr. Adae said proprietors of private schools found it difficult to run their institutions to complement government's efforts to provide quality teaching and learning.
'However, we try our best to sustain our businesses since education brings progress and development,' he said, and appealed to government to assist.
Mr Adae said the school, established in September, 2007 with 12 children from Kindergarten to Primary One, had now expanded to Junior High School Three with 430 pupils.
He said the school lacked books and computers to feed the school library and computer laboratory respectively adding that it also needed a school bus to transport the children to school from the catchment areas including Adasewase, Enyiresi, Akyem Sekyere, Moseaso and Asaman Tanfoe.
He appealed to the VALCO Fund to provide the school with a bus and called on the Ministry of Education to supply text books to private schools.
GNA
