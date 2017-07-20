TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
Eastern Region to promote made in Ghana products
Koforidua, July 19, GNA - The Eastern Region in conjunction with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ghana @ 60 Secretariat, is organising Eastern Region 2017 Trade Fair and Exhibition on the theme: 'Brand Eastern for Export from September 19 to 24 at the Jackson Park.
It is part of activities marking Ghana @60 celebration and national efforts being made to ensure that the policy on promoting Made in Ghana products succeeds.
The trade fair and exhibition billed to attract more than 100 companies and industries from the 26 Municipal and District Assemblies, is being supported by the Regional Co-ordinating Council, the National Board for Small Scale Industries, the Made in Ghana Committee, as well as the traditional councils and other stakeholders.
Briefing the GNA in an interview, Mrs Doris Asetena- Mensah, the Regional Director of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, said the week-long exhibition was to promote and strengthen business relations in the area with the view of boosting export trade of identifiable products and services.
The Blue skies producers of fresh fruit beverages, Joy Dadi industries producers of alcoholic beverages and joy ointment and soap, Intravenous infusions, Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana Chocho industries producers of chocho tea and cosmetics have been confirmed to participate in the fair.
GNA
By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA
