OAA 94 Year Group Supports Wall Project
The 1994 Year Group of the Old Achimotans Association (OAA) presented a cheque of GH₵46,125.80 to the OAA at a short ceremony at the Association’s Secretariat last Friday. The contribution was in support of the Achimota School Wall Fund.
A spokesperson for the Group, Mrs. Josephine Ben-Eghan, in presenting the cheque, said the gesture was the Group’s widow’s mite to the efforts of the OAA. Mrs. Ben-Eghan used the opportunity to urge all members of the 1994 Year Group to come together to plan for its Silver Jubilee in 2019.
Receiving the cheque on behalf of the Association, Ms. Eunice Quarcoopome, the Executive Secretary in charge of the Secretariat, expressed her gratitude to the 94 Year Group for the gesture.
She bemoaned the activities of individuals and organisations whose activities had led to the need for the school to raise the wall. Ms. Quarcoopome congratulated the 1994 Year for bringing in the highest contribution so far.
Last May, the OAA cut the sod to begin the construction of a fence wall around the land belonging to the School with the intention of dealing with the threats of encroachers on the school's lands. The entire wall project is estimated at US$1million and is expected to be completed by close of the year.
