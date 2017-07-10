TOP STORIES
Motorists warned about traffic disruptions on Accra-Tema motorway underpass
The Ghana Highway Authority has served notice of traffic disruption Monday with the start of a tunnel construction under the Accra-Tema motorway to link the Spintex and East Legon roads.
The Authority says motorists traveling to and from East Legon and the Spintex Roads are advised to adhere to directional and safety signs that will be made available at appropriate sections.
The project will last for ten months.
Public Announcement
Construction of Underpass under the Accra-Tema Motorway
The Ghana Highway Authority wishes to inform the General Public that the Government of Ghana has awarded a contract for the construction of a tunnel under the Accra-Tema motorway to link the Spintex and East Legon roads.
Work will commence on the 10th of July 2017 with the construction of diversions.
The project is expected to last for the period of ten months.
Motorists travelling to and from East Legon and the Spintex Roads are advised to adhere to directional and safety signs that will be made available at appropriate sections.
Issued by:
The Chief Executive
Ghana Highway Authority
