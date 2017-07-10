modernghana logo

Motorists warned about traffic disruptions on Accra-Tema motorway underpass

MyJoyOnline
11 minutes ago | Public Statement

The Ghana Highway Authority has served notice of traffic disruption Monday with the start of a tunnel construction under the Accra-Tema motorway to link the Spintex and East Legon roads.

The Authority says motorists traveling to and from East Legon and the Spintex Roads are advised to adhere to directional and safety signs that will be made available at appropriate sections.

The project will last for ten months.

Public Announcement

Construction of Underpass under the Accra-Tema Motorway

The Ghana Highway Authority wishes to inform the General Public that the Government of Ghana has awarded a contract for the construction of a tunnel under the Accra-Tema motorway to link the Spintex and East Legon roads.

Work will commence on the 10th of July 2017 with the construction of diversions.

The project is expected to last for the period of ten months.

Motorists travelling to and from East Legon and the Spintex Roads are advised to adhere to directional and safety signs that will be made available at appropriate sections.

Issued by:

The Chief Executive
Ghana Highway Authority
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

