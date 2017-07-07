TOP STORIES
Love is a Combination of many SituationBy: akoaso- H H
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9754
|4.9801
|Pound Sterling
|5.6531
|5.6614
|Swiss Franc
|4.5308
|4.5335
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3718
|3.3741
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3244
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3148
Ghana Chamber of Commerce, USA, Inc. Elects its First Board
The newly formed Ghana Chamber of Commerce, USA, Inc. (GCC-USA) held its second official meeting on January 24, 2017 at the Ghana Consulate in New York City. The purpose of the meeting was for the Interim Executive Committee that was constituted at the inaugural meeting on May 13, 2017 to report its progress, be disbanded, and a permanent board of directors be voted in by paid members present.
The Interim Chairman, Dr. Kofi A. Boateng reported that in a little over one month, the Interim Executive had approved draft bylaws, filed and paid the $850 fee for the application to the IRS for the tax-exempt status of GCC-USA, opened a bank account, and worked with Mr. Francis Boanoh, a fellow member, to design a logo for the organization that is creative and reflects Ghana's colors.
The Interim Deputy Treasurer, Mr. Japhet Aryiku reported that 41 members had paid their dues of $100 each to date and that was commendable and demonstrates the potential and appeal of GCC-USA. He emphasized that for the day’s activities, only paid members would vote, which motivated an additional ten individuals to pay up on the day. Ms. Lucy Asare, Interim Secretary, read the minutes from the inaugural meeting to applause by all.
In his welcome address, Ghana's Consul-General, Mr. Bernard Quantson, charged GCC-USA to carry out its goals with precision and professionalism. In this he commended the group for starting on time at 11:00am as advertised.
The non-profit and non-charitable organization seeks to advance business and social entrepreneurship among its members, liaise with similar entities to promote businesses for mutual benefit between Ghana and others, and to enhance the quality of life for Ghanaians living in the U.S., among others. Once the center has been strengthened, GCC-USA will entertain chapters and affiliates.
Lawyer Eric Okyere Darko led the group through the draft bylaws, and members made their contributions for changes as needed. A motion was made and seconded for the members to accept the bylaws subject to the changes noted and carried unanimously. The bylaws provide for a minimum of nine and maximum of 27 members of the board categorized in three classes with each serving a term of three years and taking a year off before being eligible to be nominated to serve again on the board.
The paid members unanimously voted for Dr. Kofi A. Boateng as Chairman, and for Dr. Owusu Kizito to serve as the Deputy Chairman. The board will continue to request Ms. Rose Ivy Quarshie to serve as Treasurer, Ms. Lucy Asare to continue as Secretary, and Mr. Charles Nimmo Ntiamoah-Mensah as Chief Operating Officer. The latter was asked to serve as Vice-Chair of the Media and PR Committee with a charge to quickly develop a web site for GCC-USA.
The slate of the full board members who were unanimously approved by the members comprised (from left to right in the picture): Alhaji Mohammed Mardah, Rose Ivy Quarshie, Charles Mensah, Dr. Kofi A. Boateng, Japhet Aryiku, Dr. Owusu Kizito, Eric Okyere Darko, Samuel Underwood (ex-officio to represent African-American members), Dzifa Adjorlolo, and Lucy Asare.
It was agreed that membership meetings will be quarterly and will continue to be held at the Ghana Consulate. The board will announce the next meeting that will be held in September.
Interested? Contact [email protected] or [email protected] .
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Diaspora (USA)