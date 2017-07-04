modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
Ellembele: Over 300 Aged Persons Undergo Free Chiropractic And Vertebral Examination At AYA Community Center

Jonathan Ofori Kanrah Anyimah
2 hours ago | Regional News

Over 300 elderly persons from some communities in the Ellembelle district have been taken through Chiropractic, Nerval and Vertebral Examination at AYA Community Center in the Ellembelle district in the Western Region.

The exercise, which was sponsored by the Member of Parliament of the Ellembelle constituency, saw a team of Chiropractic doctors from the Nova Wellness Center conducting and evaluating the aged's symptoms and challenges taking into consideration their health history, comprehensive nutritional analysis and other testing.

They conducted a complete spinal and postwal examination as a part of their evaluations based on the individual’s unique needs. During the examination, activators were used to manually manipulate of the spine or extremity joints.

According to the doctors, though vertebral artery dissection is rare, it does happen especially in communities where most of the aged were farmers and fishermen. This an increasingly recognized cause of stroke and it underscores the importance of safe chiropractic care.

The member parliament of the Ellembelle constituency Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah said the original intention for providing facility (AYA community center) was to create an outlet where the elderly will be taken care of both physically and psychologically.

He said the exercise is not the first and it will not be the last because there is a by-monthly chrinics where eye doctors, ear specialist and doctors in almost all the fields to address most of the critical needs of the elderly.

He added that the contribution of the aged who are mostly farmers to the district cannot be disregarded, so they need to be taken good care off.

