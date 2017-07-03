TOP STORIES
Uganda: Municipality Authorities To Ban Parties Beyond Midnight
Authorities in Mukono Municipality in Uganda have come up with a by-law aimed at minimising noise pollution in the area.
The proposed bye-law, which will take effect this September, also bans loud noise at weddings and public gatherings beyond midnight.
“We have received numerous complaints from residents about the increasing noise pollution in the town and we believe this new by-law will help us address this problem,” Mr George Fred Kagimu, the Mukono Municipality Mayor said this during an interview with the Daily Monitor of Uganda.
Mr Kagimu said unlike in other towns where a similar by-law has been passed and leaders failed to enforce it, in Mukono, they are going to vigorously work with a team from the National Environment Management Authority and police to ensure that the law is effectively enforced.
“Our arrangement will be totally different from that of Kampala or any other town and I am sure we shall succeed. The by-law will be enforced in line with other existing laws. For example, the National Environment (Noise Standards and Control) Regulations 2003, prohibits excess noise in areas that encompasses hospitals, schools, residential houses and other institutions that require special considerations for noise control, but we have been reluctant to enforce such guidelines,” he said.
However, Mr Kagimu said discotheques, bars and hotels with inbuilt sound proofing systems will not be affected.
The mayor said the Muslim community, which uses Adhan (call for prayers) to call worshippers for prayers and different forms of calls to prayer such as church bells and drums will also not be affected since they take a short take and are internationally accepted practices.
“For Pentecostal churches, which hold night prayers beyond midnight, we are going to have meetings with their leaders to see how best they can contain their noise in churches,” he added.
According to the National Environment (Noise Standards and Control) Regulations 2003, any local council is free to make laws regulating noise and vibration pollution in accordance with the Local Governments Act.
Mukono Municipality Deputy Mayor, Jamada Kajjoba, said majority of councillors are upbeat about the proposed by-law and are ready to pass it in the next council meeting. He said the municipal council is currently in the process of procuring noise measuring device (sound level metre).
“We shall soon have our own municipal courts where people who cause noise pollution will be tried,” he said.
Ms Bitaminsi Muteresa, a councilllor representing Ggulu ward, said the by-law will also help them regulate those who mount loud speakers on trucks and move around the town.
“Such people will have to first seek permission from council and once they are allowed, they will have to switch off their loudspeakers whenever they reach hospitals and schools,” she said.
Ms Agnes Wabule, a business woman in Mukono Town, said; “The proposed by-law is good, but I am skeptical whether it will apply to Born Again Churches because the followers pray throughout the night.”
Dr Ismail Segonga of Mukono International Medical Centre, said when one is exposed to excessive noise for more than six hours daily, he risks getting health-related problems such as headaches, heart failure, deafness and cancer, among others.
“Some studies have also shown that high intensity sound causes a dramatic rise in blood pressure as noise levels constrict the arteries, disrupting the blood flow. The heart rate (the number of heart beats per minute) also increase. So, these sudden abnormal changes in the blood increase chances of contracting cardiovascular diseases in the long run,” he said.
Dr Segonga added that constant exposure to loud sound beyond 80 decibels (noise pollution) can affect the ears thereby causing temporary or permanent hearing loss.
Section 32 (1) (a) of the Police Act also empowers police to regulate the extent to which music, drumming or public address system may be used on public roads or streets or at occasion of festivals or ceremonies.
Noise pollution in Mukono has reached unprecedented levels as it is the case in Kampala due to rapid unplanned urbanisation where discotheques, music studios, bars are situated in places gazetted as residential areas.
